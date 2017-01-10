We Could Watch Cynthia Erivo's Final 'The Color Purple' Performance All Day

Cynthia Erivo’s final performance during “The Color Purple’s” last curtain call on Sunday is worth reliving again and again and again. The Tony award-winner, who plays the lead as Celie, a young black girl who faces many internal and external trials and tribulations living in Georgia, poured her heart and soul into a powerful performance of “I’m Here” and brought the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater down in an extraordinary way. During her performance, coincidentally on the night of her 30th birthday, Erivo begins to choke up but finishes her performance strong as the audience cheered her on. Attendees including Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Phylicia Rashad, Gayle King and other musical goers were lucky enough to hear Erivo’s finale in person. Fortunately, the rest of us can watch the magical moment captured via Facebook Live. During Erivo’s “CBS This Morning” interview, the actress even received a special message from Oprah, who starred in the film adaptation and served as the play’s executive producer. Oprah said she “stand[s] in amazement” at Erivo’s talent and she called the actress “transcendent” in the musical. Erivo told the hosts of just days prior to her final show that her role in the musical has changed her life. “I didn’t know that it held so much gifting in it,” Erivo said. “Whether it be discovering what kind of actress I can be or discovering the kind of depth that I could find on stage or just being able to have doors open that I didn’t think would be open to me. It’s been a wonderful experience to be able to play this character in this role on Broadway for the first time.” Though a phenomenal production is leaving Broadway, we can’t wait to see Erivo’s next move.

