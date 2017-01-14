Floyd Mayweather Has Just One Thing To Say To Dana White's $25 Million Offer For Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather wasn’t too excited about the $25 million Dana White offered up to him earlier today to take a fight with Conor McGregor. Floyd’s response to White’s offer was short and sweet and in typical Mayweather fashion: “You’re a f***ing comedian,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports when they told him about the offer. Floyd then went on to try and impress the reporter by showing his expensive watch as if to say he was so flush with money, White’s offer was an insult. While Floyd Mayweather may not take kindly to Dana White’s $25 million offer to fight Conor McGregor, the two did come together in 2014 for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new Las Vegas sports arena. [Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for MGM Resorts.] According to Fox Sports, Mayweather said he had offered Conor McGregor $15 million to step out of the octagon and into the boxing ring, while Floyd insisted on a guaranteed $100 million for himself. Mayweather’s contention was that the amount he offered to McGregor was five times more than Conor has ever seen in the UFC while he was insisting on his standard pay. The rumored fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is something that has been brewing for quite some time. McGregor fueled speculation last year when he applied for a boxing license in California, but Mayweather quickly delivered a verbal counter punch by asking why Conor would choose to get a boxing license in a state that Floyd isn’t licensed to fight in. Dana White has vehemently denied that the fight between Mayweather and McGregor would ever happen, noting that Conor is under contract with the UFC. White changed his tune during an interview on The Herd on Friday, claiming he is the only person that could make the fight happen. “I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer,” White said according to ESPN. “I’m the only guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer: We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer.” Mayweather had also offered Conor McGregor a portion of the PPV revenue which could be substantial considering Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquaio generated more than $400 million in sales. Floyd Mayweather made ten times the amount of money against Manny Pacquaio that Dana White was offering him to fight Conor McGregor. [Image by Al Bello/Getty Images.] While Floyd was balking at White’s offer and rolling his eyes, the financial carrot undoubtedly caught the eye of UFC champ Conor McGregor. McGregor has consistently pushed for higher payouts from the UFC and been one of the few fighters to get them. Both McGregor and Ronda Rousey remain the highest pay-per-view draws that commanded $3 million plus a share of the pay-per-view profits. But since Ronda took a significant beating last month against Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor seems to be the UFC’s one true golden boy. Perhaps McGregor will use White’s $25 million offer to he and Floyd Mayweather as a bargaining chip from here on out. If nothing else, the animosity between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has made for good, free promotion for both the UFC and boxing. The boxer and the fighter have been having a steady war of words on social media and considering the millions of followers each have, there has been plenty of interest in the situation. Just last month, Floyd Mayweather posted an Instagram of a bloodied and beaten Conor McGregor laying in the octagon and asked his fans to caption it for the chance to win $10,000. McGregor hit back on Twitter at Mayweather when Floyd discussed offering Conor $15 million to fight: Call me C.J Watson! https://t.co/9m2Omw4Wca pic.twitter.com/GZMzxxTsbb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 11, 2017 C.J. Watson is the NBA player over whom Mayweather allegedly punched the mother of his children back in 2010. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather allegedly became so enraged after finding text messages between C.J. Watson and Floyd’s ex, Josie Harris that he punched her and threatened to kill her. Watson denied any involvement with Harris. Though Mayweather was found not guilty after Harris recanted her story, Floyd does have a documented history of domestic violence against women and Harris eventually sued Mayweather for the altercation. While it seems the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will simply continue to be a war of the words rather than an exchanging of fists, it may be just as well as Mayweather has a full plate these days anyway. For someone who is supposed to be in retirement, Floyd is keeping busy by helping train and promote Soulja Boy and his bout with fellow rapper Chris Brown. It’s likely Floyd Mayweather will walk away from that fight with a lot more than $25 million, and he won’t even have to dodge a single jab to do it. [Featured image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.]

