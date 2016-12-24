12 months of Donald Trump and other news in business: Wells

It is tempting to view the business year through the lens of Donald Trump, traversing the seasons of 2016 in lockstep with the transmogrification of the real-estate-developer-turned-reality-TV-star-turned president elect.Consider: Steam billows from a stack at the U.S. Steel Canada plant in Hamilton. The company took over Stelco Inc., founded 1910, and became a tortured tale of U.S. takeover circa 2007. (MIKE CASSESE/ REUTERS) JanuaryAs the snow fell in Davos, Switzerland, the global Big Think confab hosted investor-philanthropist George Soros, who aligned Trump with terrorists. “Donald Trump is doing the work of ISIS,” Soros said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “ISIS — and before that Al Qaeda — discovered the Achilles Heel of Western civilization and that is the fear of death. It interferes with reason and people do things out of fear, which is actually quite harmful. . . It’s a very simple message.”Article Continued BelowOn the hustings, in a rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, the Republican presidential hopeful seeded headlines with this bon mot: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.” The Iowa caucuses were just four days away.Or one could pay deep attention to a drama unfolding in an Ontario courtroom regarding the future of U.S. Steel Canada. The once mighty Stelco Inc., founded 1910, became a tortured tale of U.S. takeover circa 2007. The potted history: approved on the basis of it being of “net benefit” to Canada, the takeover by United States Steel Corp. was packaged with promises of minimum production and employment levels. There followed the financial crisis, the focus on America-first production and a lawsuit filed by Industry Canada against the U.S. parent for non-compliance. That suit was suddenly settled behind closed doors in December 2011, and henceforth became known as the “secret deal.” Three years later the Canadian subsidiary sought bankruptcy protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.Fast forward to January 2016, when U.S. Steel appeared in an Ontario courtroom arguing for front-of-the-line claims status in the restructuring process, arguing that an infusion of $2.2 billion into the Canadian operation was debt and not equity. The Pittsburgh steelmaker won the day, a blow to workers and pensioners alike. The takeaway: as the previous paragraphs make clear, it’s near impossible to précis the Stelco tale, but the sadness over its diminishment was unalloyed.Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, drove the per tablet cost of Daraprim to $750 a tablet from $13.50. (JOSHUA ROBERTS/ REUTERS) February

