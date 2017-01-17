5 stocks to buy and hold for the long-term: Olive

“October is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” –Mark TwainIf you’re looking back on a 2016 of disappointing stock-market investments, you might wonder if equities are an asset class for you. They likely are.Government guaranteed fixed-income securities are the bedrock of a sound retirement portfolio. But they pay a meagre yield in this prolonged era of low interest rates. A stock market that for the past century has averaged 7 per cent annual gains can provide the growth element in your retirement nest egg — and at minimum risk, if you pick quality stocks.Below are companies whose shares can be considered “low maintenance” stocks. You can buy and pretty much forget about them as they quietly bulk up your retirement funds. These stocks have been chosen as keepers, not only for 2017 but forever.LoblawArticle Continued BelowLoblaw Cos. Ltd. is one of the world’s consistently best-run grocery operators, a Leviathan with total selling space equal to about one-third of Prince Edward Island. Its stock isn’t cheap, with a price-earnings multiple of 31.5, compared with 16.7 for the superbly run Quebec-based Metro Inc. But unlike Metro, Loblaw, the only national grocery chain, has an under-developed presence in Western and Atlantic Canada with upside potential. And despite heavy investment in first-rate inventory control systems that have occasionally punished the bottom line, Loblaw shares have managed an average annual stock gain of 17.5 per cent over the past five years.Loblaw owns Shoppers Drug Mart, another powerhouse in Central Canada with growth potential in Atlantic and Western Canada. Loblaw has only begun to realize the cross-selling potential between Loblaw’s in-store grocery store pharmacies and popular Shoppers house brands like its line-up of Life-brand products.