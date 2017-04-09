7 tips for the last-minute tax filer

More than a quarter of Canadians — 28 per cent — find the tax-filing process stressful, confusing and even intimidating, according to a recent TD survey.But don’t sweat it, says Tarsem Basraon, senior manager, wealth advisory services at TD Wealth Management. With the deadline just three weeks away, it’s time to buckle down and get the chore completed for another year.In fact, you technically have an extra day this year, because April 30 falls on a Sunday, so your return will be considered filed on time if it is postmarked on or before May 1, 2017. That being said, here are Basraon’s last-minute tips for tax filers: File on time, even if you don’t owe a pennyArticle Continued BelowWhile late penalties are only applicable if you file past the deadline and owe money, it is strongly recommended that you file on time — even if you think you’ll be getting money back — in case anything unexpected arises. Many Canadians make the mistake of assuming that filing their return after the deadline won’t result in any penalties/interest as long as they have a reasonable explanation. But the Canada Revenue Agency has strict rules related to the filing deadline, and will only waive the late-filing penalty and interest in certain extraordinary circumstances. And the decision is at their discretion. So don’t assume that being on vacation will be a valid extraordinary circumstance. Don’t miss outEven if you don’t owe money, late filers could miss out on, or experience interruptions to, government benefits and credits such as the Canada child benefit and GST/HST credits. It’s also important to remember that if you’re expecting money back, the earlier you file, the sooner you’ll receive your refund, which can be immediately put toward paying down high-interest debt or contributing to an RRSP or TFSA. Plus, Canada Revenue does not owe you any interest on a tax refund balance unless you have filed your tax return and the applicable minimum time period has passed without you receiving your money back.