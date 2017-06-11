A peek inside McDonalds top secret convention

A 50th McAnniversary. An 80th birthday. Record sales. A tasty new chicken sandwich. Even a goofy appearance by the world’s most famous clown.And somehow Drake manages to steal the show.McDonald’s Canada held a top secret company convention in Toronto last week, with 2,300 franchisees, restaurant managers and company brass — including ‘the founder’ George Cohon — celebrating the golden anniversary of the Golden Arches in Canada.Turns out the now-retired Cohon, who just turned 80, actually happens to have at least one famous rapper on his radar. He regaled the McFaithful in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre about a chance meeting he had with Drizzy at Sotto Sotto in Yorkville recently.“I said: ‘Drake, you’re famous dude.’ He said: ‘Well, you’re a famous dude,’ ” Cohon recalled with a chuckle.Article Continued BelowThen he says after he gave the rapper’s bodyguard a card to redeem for a free burger, “Drake asked if I had any more, so I gave him nine of the 10 cards I had,” he said.The anecdote befit the closed-door, two-day gathering of McDonald’s staff and suppliers at a time when the company wanted to give a respectful nod to its wildly successful 50-year history in Canada while making way for a new generation of more health conscious and tech savvy fast foodies.The Golden Arches isn’t the only restaurant chain that started out in Canada in the baby boomer era that is coming of age in the millennial generation. Boston Pizza and Pizza Pizza also hit 50 this year, while Tim Hortons hit the milestone in 2014 — then Burger King swallowed it the same year. KFC (previously Kentucky Fried Chicken) is 55 now in Canada.