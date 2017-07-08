Actress used fake news to move market for clients, SEC alleges

Kamilla Bjorlin has appeared in movies with Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins, played an “evil serpent” on the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives and a countess in Princess Diaries 2.Acting “is the passion of my life,” Bjorlin said in a brief interview, noting that she has been performing since she was 6.But even as her Hollywood career was flourishing, court documents allege that Bjorlin was the mastermind behind another bit of make-believe: Secretly paying writers — some of whom used pseudonyms such as the Swiss Trader and falsely claimed to have MBAs — to produce hundreds of positive articles, tweets and Facebook posts that attempted to pump up the stock prices of specific companies. In one case, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, Bjorlin’s firm helped drive up by 925 per cent the stock price of Galena Biopharma, a small pharmaceutical company, after placing dozens of articles about the company in reputable online outlets.Once, such hype might have targeted the uninitiated, but these days, an increasing number of stock trades are driven by computers making split-second decisions about when to buy or sell — often by using sophisticated algorithms to monitor price changes and even the flow of news on mainstream outlets and social media. Some worry that strategically placed commentary can move markets before experienced humans have time to sniff out a con.Article Continued BelowFlorida-based DreamTeam marketed its ability to leverage its “extensive online social network” to potential clients and was paid $25,000 (U.S.) for 90 days of “social media relations” by one company, according to the SEC. (Michael McCarthy, who started DreamTeam, settled with the SEC for more than $100,000 earlier this year. )In 2015, the SEC filed fraud charges against a Scottish trader whose tweets caused sharp drops in the stock prices of two companies so that he could profit from the swings. One company saw its stock price fall 28 per cent after the tweet, while the stock price of the other fell 16 per cent. The false tweets cost shareholders more than $1.6 million, according to court documents.Companies are launching efforts to root out phoney news, engaging in a kind of technological arms race. Hedge funds that rely on computer algorithms make up nearly 30 per cent of U.S. stock trades, nearly double the amount from just a few years ago, according to the research firm Tabb Group.