A petition calling on Ottawa to “kill the Internet tax” has garnered more than 26,000 signatures even before the ink is dry on a public consultation over Canadian programming in the digital age.“Take these ineffective ideas off the table,” Internet freedom advocacy group Open Media says in its “Stop this Digital Tax on Everything” campaign, arguing that industry lobbyists are pushing for new taxes that would raise monthly bills and keep Canadians offline.The issue has been in renewed focus since Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly in April launched a public consultation on homegrown content in a digital world. The consultation closed on Nov. 25 following social media and town hall gatherings that included an in-person session with the minister in Toronto over the summer.Joly has been noncommittal on whether the government will extend consumption charges such as the GST to video and audio streaming, or whether it plans to institute a brand new tax on digital content and hardware. Article Continued Below“This is a broader question” than just taxes, Joly said in a recent interview with CTV News. “It’s about the participation of digital platforms in the system. We’re looking at all scenarios right now and certainly we want to engage with the different digital platforms in a conversation on how they can support Canadian content.” Joly did not respond to the Star’s request for comment. A spokesperson said the minister will likely introduce new policy initiatives within the first two months of 2017.While Open Media is bracing for the imposition of new fees, unions and some cultural industry groups welcome the potential revenue as a means to buttress Canadian programming while traditional broadcasters grapple with unregulated Internet rivals and falling ad loads.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx