Aimia suspends dividends in wake of Air Canada decision to drop Aeroplan

MONTREAL—Aimia Inc. is immediately suspending all dividends on common and preferred shares, including previously declared payments that were to be made at the end of this month.The Montreal-based company runs Aeroplan and other customer reward programs for various businesses including Air Canada, its original customer.Aimia says the dividend suspension is required following Air Canada's decision to stop using Aeroplan and launch its own customer reward program in 2020.Read more:Aeroplan's future leaves travellers up in the air: RosemanAir Canada plans to replace Aeroplan in 2020 with new loyalty program5 things to know about Aeroplan points and Air CanadaThat announcement sparked a major decline for Aimia shares, which closed at $1.89 on Tuesday, worth less than one-quarter what they were worth prior to May 10.Aimia says a capital impairment test required by the Canada Business Corporations Act prevents it from paying the dividends, even though it has the liquidity to do so.