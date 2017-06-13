Transport Minister Marc Garneau wants to give more rights to airline passengers.While my readers haven’t been dragged off a plane after refusing to give up a seat on an overbooked flight, they do run into problems that complicate their lives.Christine Oluwole-Aina, for example, found her baby’s stroller was damaged by Air Canada after a flight from Munich, Germany, to Toronto on March 25.“Since filing a complaint with a baggage associate at the airport, I’ve had the unpleasant experience of not having a functional stroller and having to carry my five-month-old daughter around for any errands we need to run,” she said.“The call centre in India has been useless. I have begged and pleaded to speak to someone in Canada to resolve the issue, but they are unwilling to provide any contact information to me.”Article Continued BelowShe had an expensive Bugaboo Bee 3 stroller, a $650 (U.S.) gift from her brother at a baby shower. The call centre sent her to two stroller shops in Toronto, both of which were not authorized to do repairs and could make her warranty invalid.After I forwarded her email to Air Canada, she received an apology the next day from a baggage claims representative in Dorval, Quebec, asking her to visit a repair facility of her choice, authorized by the manufacturer.“As previously discussed with the call centre supervisors in India, Bugaboo does not have any authorized repair centres,” the customer replied on March 31, attaching an email from the manufacturer as confirmation.