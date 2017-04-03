Air Miles lowers cap on in-store cash miles redemptions to $50

The Air Miles reward program is lowering the cap on in-store cash miles redemptions to $50 per day as it resumes the program Wednesday.The redemptions were halted after Air Miles discovered nearly two weeks ago that some stolen cash miles had been used to make purchases.The previous daily limit for in-store redemptions was $750, but Air Miles says most of its collectors use the cash miles in small amounts.Read more: Air Miles investigating after cash miles have been stolen from some membersArticle Continued BelowLoyalty-program industry finds itself under a cloudAir Miles points policies test customers’ loyalty: RosemanAir Miles said it chose to implement the $50 cap to reduce the risk of fraud while ensuring most of its collectors can still claim their miles for discounts.