Air Transat to test taxiing system that could cut emissions

MONTREAL—Air Transat is planning to test and deploy a new system next year that would allow an aircraft to taxi from the runway to the gate without having to use a plane’s engine, thereby cutting operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.The Montreal-based carrier would be the world’s first airline to use the WheelTug system, according to the company that developed it.The system uses an electric motor in the nose gear to enable a plane to move forward and backward. Cameras may also be installed on the fuselage to help pilots backing up without the need for ground crews and plane tugs.Keith Lawless, senior director of business sustainability and improvement for Air Transat, said WheelTug should save the airline time and money.“We’ve done the majority of things we can do to improve fuel efficiency so we’re at the point now of looking for more out-of-the-box kind of ideas,” he said.Article Continued BelowAir Transat, which agreed to partner with WheelTug a few years ago, is getting the system for free in exchange for supplying an aircraft, a Boeing 737, for testing. WheelTug wants to lease the systems to airlines for an undisclosed price plus a portion of cost savings.Isaiah Cox, CEO of Gibraltar-based WheelTug, estimates the system could save more than $1 million (U.S.) annually per plane, which it wants to split with the airline. Lawless said most airlines would likely prefer to own or lease the system outright without paying a portion of savings.Cox said most of the savings would come from lower airport ground handling expenses and shaving off up to 20 minutes that planes spend getting in and out of a terminal, enabling quicker aircraft turnarounds, greater aircraft use and reduced airport congestion. Other savings would be realized from lower fuel use and reduced engine damage caused by debris being sucked into motors, he added.