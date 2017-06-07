Airbnb unveils platform to connect refugees to free housing

Airbnb has launched a platform to assist hosts who want to provide free housing to displaced people in need in an effort to help the global refugee crisis.Anyone who lives in the nearly 200 countries where Airbnb operates can list free space to those uprooted by war, persecution or natural disasters. The company says it is not making money from the new platform, and relief organizations that have partnered with Airbnb will help match hosts to refugees.The idea came from one host’s request to open up her New York dwelling to some of those left homeless by hurricane Sandy in 2012, said Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. The company built a system to allow people to do that and within days more than 1,000 such listings appeared.Read more:Airbnb to take in refugees, others stranded by Trump travel banArticle Continued BelowCondo owner shocked her unit was being sublet on AirbnbSince then, Airbnb has done the same dozens of times across 17 countries following emergencies, he said, eventually deciding to make the system a permanent fixture of the home-rental service.“We realized that we could take this thing to a whole ‘nother level simply by shifting from being reactive to being proactive,” Gebbia said.