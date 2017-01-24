Alibaba raises forecast as Singles Day spurs advertising sales

Alibaba Group Holding raised its full-year sales forecast Tuesday after quarterly results beat estimates, as Chinese spending stays strong and the company wrings revenue from fledgling areas such as cloud computing, entertainment and search.China’s biggest e-commerce company increased its projection for fiscal 2017 revenue growth to 53 per cent, from 48 per cent previously. That may help assuage investors concerned that a deceleration in the world’s second-largest economy is curtailing Alibaba’s main online commerce business.Despite a fairly stagnant user base of about 443 million, Alibaba benefited from a record Nov. 11 Singles’ Day spending spree, and gained a larger share of online advertising from rivals such as Baidu Inc. It also more than doubled sales from cloud computing in the December quarter. As transaction growth slows, Alibaba is generating more revenue from merchants by selling them services to draw in buyers, and expanding its Netflix-like entertainment arm.“The growth is mostly coming from the strong performance in Alibaba’s digital entertainment platforms, its ability to make money from cloud computing,” said Ray Zhao, a Shenzhen-based analyst at Guotai Junan Securities Co. “Investors will have a huge reaction to the revenue forecast raise.”Alibaba shares jumped 3.2 per cent to $101.45 (U.S.) at 2:15 p.m. in New York after earlier rising the most since September. The company, which gets most of its revenue from its home market, wants to accelerate its globalization this year, chief executive officer Daniel Zhang told analysts on a conference call.Article Continued BelowOther priorities include pushing deeper into rural China, and pitting its burgeoning cloud business against the likes of Amazon.com and Microsoft.It’s also spending enormous amounts to acquire Hollywood content to power its loss-making digital media division. Zhang however said the bleeding will slow as more paying customers come on board, given their ability to convert shoppers into viewers.“Digital content will make up an increasingly large proportion of total consumption volume of young consumers,” Zhang said.