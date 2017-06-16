Amazon is buying Whole Foods, expanding its growing reach into groceries

NEW YORK—Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $18 billion, a stunning move into brick-and-mortar retail that sets the stage for more radical store experimentation and intensified competition with grocery rivals.Amazon agreed to pay $56 a share in cash for the organic-food chain, including debt, a roughly 27 per cent premium to the stock price at Thursday’s close. John Mackey, Whole Foods’ outspoken co-founder, will continue to run the business — providing a lifeline to the embattled executive after a fight with activist investor Jana Partners.The deal sends a shock wave across both the online and brick-and-mortar industries, uniting two brands that weren’t seen as obvious partners. But Whole Foods came under pressure to find a buyer this year after Jana acquired a more than 8 per cent stake and began pushing for a buyout. Jana’s move irked Mackey, who has referred to Whole Foods as his “baby.” By enlisting Amazon, he gets to keep his job as chief executive officer of the grocery chain.Read more:Amazon said to be considering Slack takeoverWhole Foods shares jumped 27 per cent to $55.62 as of 10 a.m. local time in New York, bringing them close to the transaction price. Amazon shares gained 3.2 per cent to $1317. Article Continued BelowAmazon already offers grocery-delivery services in five markets, but the Whole Foods purchase would let it expand to many more. Amazon also offers grocery shipments elsewhere, but that’s tough with perishable foods.The deal has the possibility to be “transformative,” Moody’s lead retail analyst Charlie O’Shea said in a note, “not just for food retail, but for retail in general.”The “implications ripple far beyond the food segment, where dominant players like Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Target now have to look over their shoulders at the Amazon train coming down the tracks,” O’Shea said.