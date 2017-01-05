Average GTA home price jumped 20% in 2016

The Toronto Real Estate Board says the GTA’s average home price soared to $730,472 last month, up 20 per cent from December 2015.The board says strong December sales volume helped make 2016 a record year for realtors in the Greater Toronto Area.There were 5,338 sales transactions for all types of residential property last month — including condo units and fully detached houses.That was up 8.6 per cent compared with December 2015 — despite a tight supply of properties for sale.The board’s MLS house price index — which adjusts for the different types of properties — was up 21 per cent in December.Article Continued BelowFor the full year, TREB members had 113,133 sales through the MLS system — up 11.8 per cent compared with 2015, which had the previous record high.“A relatively strong regional economy, low unemployment and very low borrowing costs kept the demand for ownership housing strong in the GTA, as the region’s population continued to grow in 2016,” TREB president Larry Cerqua said in a statement Thursday.The board says upward momentum on pricing accelerated as the year progressed and the overall average selling price for the calendar year was $729,922 — up 17.3 per cent compared with 2015.

