Average price of a new detached house in Toronto now $1.24 million

The average price of a new detached house in the Toronto region has risen a staggering 27 per cent, or $258,000, in the last year to an average $1.24 million, according to the latest statistics released by Altus Data Solutions for the Building and Land Development Association (BILD).Theclimb in pricesthat has become a regular feature of the new and re-sale residential real estate scene come as the supply of new builds hits a 16-year record low, according Altus executive vice-president Patricia Arsenault. “Total available inventory in November was the lowest November level we have seen since we first started to track this data in 2000,” she said in a Thursday release.The new home numbers come a day after RBC reported that the Toronto region has surpassed Vancouver as the least affordable home market in the country.Among all categories of new low-rise homes — these include detached and semi-detached homes and townhouses — the average Toronto area price was approaching $1 million. The November average of $977,890 is a 20 per cent increase over the last year. Article Continued BelowOnly 13 per cent of new homes on the market at the end of November were low-rise homes, and, of the 2,036 homes available, only 789 were detached.“The low inventory story is not only about low-rise,” said Arsenault.“High-rise inventories have been on a downward path over the last three years,” she said in the news release.

