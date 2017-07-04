Bank governor may be about to break our credit addiction: Wells

And fear stalked the land.Shaking the young would-be home owner anxiously attuned to the slightest uptick in interest rates. Rattling the heavily indebted mid-careerist juggling a swollen home equity line of credit. Awakening the army of acolytes devoted to the mirage of manageability accompanying those shimmering interest-only debt payments.Again Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is sounding the drum — well, a little drum — for raised interest rates when the Bank meets July 12. And again, we examine, as if pigeon entrails, the reasons why he should not. Take oil prices, swimming in the range of $40 to $50 (U.S.) a barrel. Surely that’s one indicator in favour of leaving the rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent.And yet, as Poloz makes clear in an interview with Handelsblatt Global, the English-language edition of the German daily, that oil range assumption has been embedded in policy thinking for two years now. “Companies we talk to suggest that if oil stays in the range of $40 to $50, that’s a valid assumption for companies to base their plans on. It will figure, but I do not see that as the big issue of the day. Not yet anyway.”It’s as if Poloz has knocked oil out of the equation for the time being, or at least batted the commodity to the margins.Article Continued BelowThere’s another key point worth plucking from the interview. In addressing global growth on the upswing, Poloz defines the world economy as “becoming more synchronized.” The watching brief is on when an economy approaches full capacity, he explains, and when that triggers inflation. Yes, that will sound familiar to students of Econ 101, possibly evoking the sound of chalk scratching on a chalk board. Core inflation in Canada is soft. Poloz explains that the Bank’s task is one of anticipating, looking as far as a 24-month horizon. “If we only watched inflation and reacted to inflation, we would never reach our inflation target,” he notes. “We’d always be two years behind the reaction.” Instead, consider a two-year lag behind the U.S., a lag imposed by the oil price shock upon the Canadian economy.That too sounds like Econ 101.