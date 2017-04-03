Bank of Canada senses modest investment pickup, despite U.S. unknowns

OTTAWA—The Bank of Canada says it’s detecting early signs of a modest pickup in corporate investment over the near term, even amid considerable uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economic agenda.The central bank says the signals of a recovery in business investment are starting to emerge after a two-year period of weakness triggered by the oil-price shock.The bank is releasing the findings along with poll results that suggest Canadian firms, on balance, are more optimistic about the future than they were in January for areas such as sales growth.Read more:Bank of Canada remains ‘cautious’ despite recent positive dataArticle Continued BelowEconomy progressing, but risks remain, says Bank of CanadaRate cut remains ‘on the table’ due to Trump risks, says Bank of CanadaThe central bank’s latest business outlook survey also suggests when it comes to exports many companies have concerns about the impacts of potential Trump policy changes, including increased protectionism and plans to slash U.S. corporate taxes.