Bank of Montreal CEO Bill Downe to retire in October

Bill Downe — the chief executive who steered the Bank of Montreal through the global financial crisis, the subsequent recession and the ongoing transition to digital banking — is preparing to retire after more than a decade at the helm.Downe, 65, will wrap up his tenure on Oct. 31, the last day of the bank’s financial year, before passing the reins to Darryl White, BMO’s chief operating officer.The 45-year-old was previously the head of the bank’s capital markets division and has been exposed to every aspect of the bank’s operations, said Downe.“I think he’s going to do a terrific job,” Downe said in an interview.His retirement comes at a time when banking is going through a significant shift. Changing consumer preferences have forced banks to provide more services online and prompted them to rethink their traditional branch formats.Article Continued BelowSouth of the border, BMO is engaged in the dialogue over the Dodd-Frank Act, a series of reforms introduced in the wake of the financial crisis. The Donald Trump administration has vowed to overhaul the act.Downe says there is room to streamline and simplify the rules in Dodd-Frank. But, reflecting on his own take-aways from the 2007-2008 crisis, he emphasized how higher capital requirements have benefited the banks.“I don’t think any responsible banker would call for a return to the pre-Dodd-Frank framework,” he said. “It just has accomplished so much that I think has permanent value.”