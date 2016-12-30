Bankruptcy, suicide and a billion-dollar tech dream

The suicide.On the evening of Dec. 18, 2015, Daniel Kurgan met Alex Salavrakos for dinner, an unremarkable event, or so it would have seemed, for the two had been the best of friends going back nearly 40 years and met not infrequently in Brussels, where both businessmen lived. As children they had attended the same secondary school and formed a fast bond. After high school, they attended the esteemed Solvay business school together, where the multilingual Salavrakos was known for his quick intelligence, his charm, his sense of humour. His skills at mathematics and physics were especially pronounced, and he graduated from Solvay with distinction. He had a penchant for burying himself in his books. He could be something of a loner.Salavrakos’s family had successful businesses in Greece and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, operations run out of the family firm’s corporate headquarters in Brussels. Alex didn’t brag about the family’s financial well being and he didn’t have a reputation as a snob. He wasn’t arrogant. But it wasn’t every kid who drove a spanking new BMW to school. Kurgan believed his friend’s future fortunes were limitless. “With the skill set he had he could have become, you know, he could have joined a big corporation, become a banker, gone to McKinsey,” he says, referring to the global consultancy. “God knows what.”The chums never fell out, but they did drift — into marriages, becoming busy with offspring, the usual. And then, a decade ago or so, they came into more frequent contact. In 2008 — or perhaps 2007, Kurgan cannot precisely remember — Salavrakos started talking enthusiastically about a Canadian company with exciting developments in 3D technology. He said the upstart firm would seek a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and offered his friend an early port of entry. “He said to me ‘We have this business, Spatial View. Do you want to invest before we list it?’” Kurgan remembers. “ ‘Then you can invest in good conditions when things are going well and you can make an upside.’ ”Article Continued BelowKurgan is a successful businessman in his own right — he has occupied the CEO’s chair at a large Belgian telecom company since 2007. And he certainly understands the risks inherent in investing in startups. He conducted virtually no due diligence on the Spatial View investment. “I never checked with anybody else. He was my friend. I trusted him, right?” Kurgan says in a long telephone interview from his home base in Brussels. “He explained to me the technology was fantastic and there was a lot of traction, and of course I tried to research a bit on that but, I mean, I’m not in that type of business so it was more his enthusiasm and the fact he was a friend.”Kurgan purchased shares in the fledgling company. His good friend Salavrakos was chairman of the board, while the company’s other corporate officers were based in Toronto, including the CEO, Beat Raemy. The bifurcated operation placed the financing initiatives in Europe under Salavrakos, and the operational focus in Toronto, under Raemy.To early investors, a veil of credibility settled upon the company as a result of the prospective TSX listing. “Canada, in terms of compliance and how to say, business climate, you know business environment is considered extremely safe and trustworthy, right?” Kurgan continues. “If you want to list a company in Canada it doesn’t look fishy, right? … The fact that it would be listed in Canada — it was all positive except for the potential of a foreign exchange risk for me because I’m Euro-based and of course you never know, right, if you list it in another currency and the currency goes bad. In the Euro you can lose money. So that was the potential downside, but the fact that it would be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange was for me a huge upside. It was very reassuring, right?”

