Be prepared for Bank of Canada to raise interest rates

Well, no one expected this.For months the consensus has been that interest rates in Canada would remain stable right into 2018. Now Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues are dropping broad hints that the central bank will move a lot sooner, perhaps as early as next Wednesday’s meeting.The loonie has responded accordingly, topping $0.77 (U.S.) on June 30 for the first time in more than a year. There could be even more upside for our embattled currency if the bank doesn’t stop at a single hike.History strongly suggests it won’t: Once the policy-makers turn hawkish they tend to stay that way for a long time.Look back to 2004. The bank determined that our economy was sufficiently recovered from the recession of 2000-2002 to withstand an interest-rate increase of 0.25 per cent in September. That raised the Bank Rate from 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent.Article Continued BelowOver the next four years, the rate was raised another nine times, reaching a peak of 4.75 per cent in July 2007. The total increase over that period was 2.5 percentage points, meaning the rate had more than doubled.Commercial rates reflected the moves of the central bank. Mortgages became more expensive — between March 2004 and January 2008 the average five-year mortgage rate increased from 5.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent, a jump of more than 28 per cent.While homeowners with variable rate mortgages faced escalating costs, savers were rewarded. The average rate on a five-year GIC increased from 2.25 per cent in March 2004 to 3.60 per cent in July 2007. It has never been anywhere near that level since.