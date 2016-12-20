BlackBerry reports third-quarter loss of $117M (U.S.)

WATERLOO, ONT.—BlackBerry is reporting a third-quarter loss of $117 million (U.S.), the smallest of the current financial year.The Waterloo, Ont.-based company, which reports in U.S. currency, says the latest quarterly loss amounted to 22 cents per basic share before adjustments.After adjustments, BlackBerry says it earned two cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30.The adjusted profit was better than analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters and BlackBerry says it now expects to be profitable for the full 2017 financial year, after the adjustments — an improved outlook from the company.“We now expect to achieve non-GAAP EPS profitability for the full year, up from a prior range of break-even to a five cent loss,” BlackBerry chairman and CEO John Chen said in a statement.Article Continued Below“This is the third consecutive quarter we have increased our EPS outlook, reflecting the traction we are achieving in our shift to a software business model.”Revenue was $289 million under generally accepted accounting rules, down from $548 million a year earlier when BlackBerry posted an $89-million third-quarter loss, worth 17 cents per share.Analysts had estimated an adjusted loss of one cent per share in the third quarter and $331 million of adjusted revenue for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

