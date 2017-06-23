BlackBerry shares fall despite $671M profit as revenue misses analyst estimates

WATERLOO, ONT.—BlackBerry is reporting a $671 million (U.S.) profit for the first quarter but its revenue was lower than expected, missing analyst estimates.The company says its revenue for the quarter was $235 million — compared with estimates of $264.39 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.The negative surprise in sales seemed to have more impact with stock traders than the profit, with BlackBerry shares falling in extended trading shortly after the announcement.Read more: BlackBerry to update distribution network to reflect new directionArticle Continued BelowBlackBerry stock rises after $815-million arbitration decision in dispute with QualcommBlackBerry posts operating profit despite shrinking revenueBlackBerry shares were down about nine per cent shortly after North American stock markets opened, dropping $1.36 to $13.30 (CAD) at the Toronto Stock Exchange. On Nasdaq, they fell $1.02 to $10.04 (U.S.).