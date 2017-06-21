BlackBerry to update distribution network to reflect new direction

BlackBerry Ltd. aims to expand and modernize its distribution network to better reflect its identity as cyber security-based software vendor rather than a maker of smartphone hardware, chief executive John Chen told the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.As it evolves from a more traditional business model focused on selling handsets to consumers via telecom partners, Chen said its marketing approach needs to adapt as well. “Obviously, the audience has changed,” he said, adding that BlackBerry must overcome a distribution “weakness.” He said while the focus has been on solidifying the balance sheet and bolstering software revenue amid a sustained drop in handset sales, the time has come to stress engagement with market players including software developers, equity analysts and customers.Read more:BlackBerry launches cloud-based platform for app developersArticle Continued BelowBlackBerry unveils new platform for cybersecurity threatsChen said the company has made headway in building out a secure and reliable end-to-end digital ecosystem and the progress is evident in a strong stock performance for most of the year. Now, more road show summits with analysts and other marketing efforts are in the works “to get the message out.”He delivered his remarks to shareholders at the company’s headquarters in Waterloo, Ont., before BlackBerry’s fiscal 2018 first-quarter earnings report to be announced Friday. Analysts expect the company to report lower revenue on tumbling hardware sales and access fees offset partially by higher enterprise mobility software sales.