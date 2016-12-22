Bleecker St. rentals charged with zoning violations

The city is taking the owners of three downtown homes on Bleecker St. to court for alleged zoning violations related to their use as short-term rentals — a business city council is expected to look at regulating next year. If the owners are convicted, it will be the second time Toronto’s Municipal Licensing and Standards (MLS) department has been successful in laying these kinds of charges in connection to the city’s booming short-term rental market.In this case, the houses near Sherbourne and Wellesley Sts., have been listed on several rental sites and been the subject of complaints by neighbours, who say they were unnerved by strangers coming and going, noise, garbage and parking issues.The charges against 104 and 106 Bleecker St. date back to incidents on Feb. 5. The charge against 102 Bleecker stems from May 9.The zoning bylaw outlines the uses that are permitted for any city property, said Mark Sraga, director of Investigation Service for MLS. In the case of Bleecker St., single family homes, row houses and tourist homes are all permitted.Article Continued BelowFor a tourist home, the bylaw requires it to be the principal residence of the landlord. In this case, the homeowners don’t live there, Sraga alleged.Two other homes on Bleecker St. are part of the same rental business, owned by Roman Neyolov, who is listed as the owner of two other Bleecker St. properties.Although his name is not on the titles of the three houses charged, he told the Star last May that he has an interest in all five properties.

