Bre-X tale rich with Hollywood drama: Jennifer Wells

It’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre meets Wall Street! How could it not be a movie? That was the husband speaking, lo these many years ago now.Certainly the component parts were all there. For atmospherics: the steam heat of the Indonesian jungle, replete with tigers and cobras and a gator infested river. Greed? The muscle-bound tactics of some of the largest gold mining companies on the planet would fit that bill, their actions adorned by a cadre of bedazzled brokers and enabling analysts. Corruption? The Suharto regime was rich in the stuff. Intrigue? Surely the surprise helicopter exit of a geologist — a 250-metre plunge into a tropical rainforest — would tweak a viewer’s interest.There was even a putzy, somewhat shambolic, once-bankrupt stock promoter — yes, straight out of central casting.And, ultimately, eviscerated investors. All that glistered — the blue sky 200 million ounces of gold — had turned to dust. “Desperate prospectors have been salting mines since the beginning of the mining industry,” said one of the players of the day. “It’s a terrible fraud. It’s repugnant.”Article Continued BelowIt’s also a bit shocking to consider that, come March, it will have been two decades since Filipino geologist Mike de Guzman dropped to his death and the Bre-X gold discovery imploded. The largest gold discovery in human history? Worthless. The $6-billion stock valuation? Ditto. The world’s biggest mining scam? Now entered into the history books.For those of us who lived it, it was a high-octane, crazy-making time.Hollywood is, at last, on the case with the release of Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey. The “inspired by true events” tale features the Oscar winner packing 16 extra unflattering kilos and a bald pate because, presumably, he plays the putzy, once bankrupt stock promoter, in this version named Kenny Wells.

