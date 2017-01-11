Burlington record plant presses on with vinyl preparations

Waxing on about the vinyl resurgence may be old news to some, but for Gerry McGhee, capitalizing on the trend has meant a troublesome, years-long quest to open a new vinyl pressing plant in Ontario. From searching the world for record-making machines to construction delays and cutting through bureaucratic red tape, it has been three long years, but McGhee can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Or will be able to after this weekend. "We actually had to approach our neighbours and ask them to shut down for 12 hours just to get the power lines in," said McGhee, vice-president, Precision Record Pressing. "That’s happening this weekend, and we’ll finally be up and running soon after."Originally planned to open last June, the five new machines, which cost approximately $200,000 apiece, are in place at the 20,000-square-foot facility in Burlington, and the current 40-person staff are being trained in advance of production starting up in the next few weeks.Article Continued BelowAt full capacity, McGhee says that Precision will be able to produce 330,000 records a month, running three shifts 24-7 and employing 200 people. Precision’s plans to start up come in the wake of the closing of a Calgary-based record-pressing plant last week. McGhee isn’t sure exactly what happened with CBV, but remains confident in Precision’s prospects. A lifelong music fan, McGhee was struck by the idea of opening a pressing plant when the vinyl resurgence hit full swing about a half a decade ago.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx