California takes Ubers self-driving car test off the roads

A weeklong clash between California regulators and Uber over the company’s self-driving cars culminated Wednesday with officials revoking the vehicles’ registrations after the state deemed them to be operating illegally. That move put a halt to Uber’s testing of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, at least until the company agrees to obtain permits required by the state.The bumpy week saw accusations that Uber’s self-driving cars broke basic traffic laws and complaints from cyclists that the cars were unsafe additions to the roadway.The suspension of service comes as Uber looks to expand the use of self-driving cars as part of its popular ride-hailing service.Uber formally announced its self-driving program in San Francisco on Dec. 14, though the company has been testing the cars on roads there for a month. The self-driving cars included an engineer and safety driver, who could take control of the vehicle if necessary.Uber began testing a fleet of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh in September.Article Continued BelowCompared with Pittsburgh, San Francisco presented Uber with a new set of challenges for its self-driving technology. For one, it is a smaller city with major traffic congestion. It also has a strong culture for alternative transportation, meaning the car would share the road with a bevy of cyclists, street cars and buses.But the program was public less than a day before the Department of Motor Vehicles told the company to shut it down. If Uber did not comply, the DMV threatened legal action that would force the company to do so.California law requires entities that test self-driving technology on public roads to obtain a special permit, and provide proof that they are financially and legally responsible for any issues that arise. Those companies must also disclose when self-driving cars are involved in accidents or when a human driver must take control of them.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx