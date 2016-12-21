Canada dips a toe into television streaming

Viewers who hoped that 2016 would mark an explosion in new streaming video competition in Canada were left disappointed, and some industry observers say next year probably won’t signal any big changes either.The much-anticipated launch of Amazon Prime Video finally came last week but didn’t live up to most expectations. Consumers got access to the marquee series Transparent (but only the first two seasons) and the new auto show The Grand Tour, but the slim roster was otherwise padded with mostly low-profile shows and second-run movies.Last month, Shomi closed shop. And earlier in the year, Netflix built a wall to block cross-border viewing.As the year went on, it became increasingly clear the streaming revolution stateside wouldn’t be televised in Canada.“We’re not there yet,” deadpans Brahm Eiley, president of Convergence Research Group, when asked if Canadians can ever expect to browse a menu of streaming options that mirrors the U.S.Article Continued Below“It might take up to five years before we see that kind of stuff.”Consider that U.S. mainstays like HBO Go, Hulu and Sling TV — which together form a package that’s a lot like cable TV, but cheaper — are growing in popularity.American broadcast network CBS and cable channel Starz also have their own streaming platforms.

