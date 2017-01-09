Canada is hot right now: Port cities expect spike in cruise visitors this summer

MONTREAL—Canadian port cities expect to get an economic boost this summer from an influx of cruise visitors attracted by a low loonie and the country’s 150th birthday celebrations.Ports across Atlantic Canada, Quebec and British Columbia are anticipating a surge in cruise traffic.“Canada is hot right now,” Pierre Bellerose of Montreal’s tourism board said in an interview.With the opening in May of a $78-million refurbished passenger terminal, the Port of Montreal anticipates the number of cruise passengers and crew members will be up 28 per cent from last year to 110,000 as the city is celebrates its 375th birthday and Canada’s sesquicentennial.“The Port of Montreal is at the heart of those celebrations,” said port CEO Sylvie Vachon. “We know that maritime trade has played an important role in the development of the city and the entire country.”Article Continued BelowThe extra passengers are expected to generate an additional $5.5 million in local spending, raising the total this year to about $30 million, says Tourisme Montreal.Ports in Atlantic Canada are also anticipating double-digit increases in 2017 above the nearly 600,000 passengers that landed last year, said Brian Webb, executive director of Cruise Atlantic Canada.“It’s looking great across the board, so every single port looks to be seeing increases,” he said from Nova Scotia.

