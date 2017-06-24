Canada may be poised for a tech comeback with innovation-friendly Liberal agenda: CEOs

Ryan Holmes calls it a lost generation.The founder and CEO of Vancouver-based digital media platform Hootsuite Media Inc. says the exodus of more than 300,000 Canadians to Silicon Valley in the aftermath of the dot com implosion in the late 1990s is nothing short of a travesty.“There were no jobs after school so they went south. We supported them with socialized health care and education and as soon as they were to start paying taxes we said goodbye,” Holmes told the Star. “They just never came back. But we have another opportunity now.”Canadian-based tech companies with multi billions in sales across global markets have been in critically short supply since the failure in 2009 of telecom gear maker Nortel Networks Corp. and as mobile communications pioneer BlackBerry Ltd. declines as a maker of smartphones for the world.But Holmes says the outlook for early stage tech companies looking to grow may be improving thanks to factors including the innovation-friendly agenda of the federal Liberals and easier access to financing in a historically low interest rate environment. Article Continued BelowHe says an ample supply of engineering talent is the key prerequisite along with capital, customers and intellectual property to scaling Canadian tech companies into global champions. Adam Froman, the founder and CEO of Toronto-based data collection company the Delvinia Group, adds that “the talent will follow the money,” noting that his firm is well financed and able to recruit aggressively even though risk averse banks in the country “have not been very supportive of growing tech.”Froman notes that incubator programs and tax-credits have aided early stage companies, but he says a group called the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) has also been influential as it steps up lobbying efforts with policy makers to advance the interests of companies looking to scale globally.