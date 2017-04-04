Canada posted surprise $972M trade deficit for February

OTTAWA—Canada posted a trade deficit for February, defying the expectations of economists who had predicted a surplus.Statistics Canada says the country ran a $972-million trade deficit for the month as exports fell and imports edged higher. Economists had expected a surplus of $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters.The weaker-than-expected data for February runs counter to the robust economic results in the first month of the year.“After a huge January for the Canadian economy, it looks as though we could be in for some payback in the February data,” wrote Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “Even so, this report is no reason to turn downbeat on Canada, with momentum in so many indicators pointing to strong momentum to start 2017.”Read more:Article Continued Below‘Robust’ economy grew faster than expected in JanuaryBank of Canada senses modest investment pickup, despite U.S. unknownsExports in February slipped 2.4 per cent to $45.3 billion after reaching a record high in January. The decline included a 10.6 per cent drop in farm, fishing and intermediate food products as well as a 15.2 per cent fall in the export of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.