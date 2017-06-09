Canada well-placed to lead clean-energy fight: Olive

Canada might seem an unlikely candidate to be a winner in the race to create one of the world’s first clean-energy economies. And yet Canada has formidable advantages.To be sure, on a per capita basis, Canada is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases (GHG) among the world’s largest economies. Even on a nominal basis, Canada is among the top 10 CO2 emitters.And in its latest annual report, the Brussels-based Climate Action Network Europe (CAN), an authoritative global watchdog, ranks Canada a miserable 55th in its climate-change policies, trailing Russia (53rd), China (48th), the U.S. (43rd) and leaders France, Sweden and the U.K. But since the research was done for that report, Canada has upped its game.The Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change unveiled by Ottawa last year is among the world’s most comprehensive plans for curbing global warning.Article Continued BelowThe framework established one of the few national carbon-pricing regimes among industrial economies. Putting a price on carbon is regarded as the most effective means of reducing GHG emissions.Ottawa wants each province to implement a carbon-tax system by 2018, or the feds will impose one on holdout provinces. The carbon price is $10 a tonne by 2018, rising to $50 a tonne in 2022.Ottawa’s framework dovetails with provincial initiatives. Most provinces already had carbon-pricing schemes in place or ready to deploy. Alberta, Canada’s biggest fossil-fuel producer, two years ago announced a carbon tax, a phase-out of coal-fired power plants, and a cap on oilsands emissions the same day. And the CEO of industry leader Suncor Energy Inc. stood with Notley as she outlined Alberta’s game-changing plan.