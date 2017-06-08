Canada would consider Chinese investment proposals for oilsands, Jim Carr says

OTTAWA—As Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr explores avenues in China to expand foreign investment in the oilsands, his government is being accused of allowing Chinese takeovers of Canadian firms with little regard for national security.Carr is on a five-day trade mission to China, pursuing partnerships and new markets for the energy and forestry sectors. The trip comes as the two countries pursue exploratory free trade talks, and the federal Liberals adjust their foreign policy to confront the headwinds of Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine.Carr’s message? Canada welcomes Chinese investment, including in the oilsands, he told a conference call from Beijing — a departure from the previous Conservative policy of keeping state-owned-enterprises out of Canada’s energy sector.Read more: Feds announce $867M to help support lumber producers affected by U.S. tariffsArticle Continued BelowCanada faces new world order as America reduces leadership role, says Chrystia FreelandCanada is right to push back against Trump’s isolationism: Editorial“We think there is opportunity and we laid out along with experts from the industry what we believe to be Canadian opportunities for them,” Carr said.