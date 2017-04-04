Canadas big banks on defensive over allegations of aggressive sales practices

Allegations of aggressive, and in some cases illegal, sales practices at several of Canada’s biggest banks have put top executives on the defensive at annual meetings this spring, with Scotiabank’s CEO telling shareholders on Tuesday the reports are “largely unsubstantiated.”Brian Porter said that out of 400 million interactions between the bank’s clients and employees, Scotiabank received eight complaints about sales practices last year.“We take each of those eight very seriously,” said Porter. “We investigate them. We’re proud of the bank. We’re proud of our employees. We’ve got very sound sales practices. We monitor and adjust them where we think it’s necessary.”Porter was asked by a shareholder to respond to the reports by CBC, which cited unnamed employees at Canada’s major banks who alleged they broke the law in order to meet sales targets and keep their jobs.Read more: Article Continued BelowAllegations against Canadian banks spark federal investigationBanking ombudsman says TD Bank allegations raises ‘serious concerns’Porter’s comments came on the heels of similar remarks made by TD Bank’s CEO last week, who said that less than 100 of the complaints the bank received last year had compliance concerns.