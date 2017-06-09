Canadas job market stays hot with gain of 77,000 full-time positions in May

OTTAWA—The labour market rode a surprisingly strong wave of new jobs last month as the country churned out 77,000 full-time positions, Statistics Canada said Friday.Overall, 54,400 jobs were added in May after accounting for declines in other categories including part-time work, the latest labour force survey says.The agency found that the national unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent, a rise of 0.1 of a percentage point, as more people entered the job market in search of work.Read more: Canada’s economy grows at 3.7% annual pace in first quarterArticle Continued BelowLabour report calls for expanding protection for workers in OntarioAre 30-somethings earning more than their parents? New StatCan study says yesThe fresh numbers added to several positive labour-market gains since the middle of 2016 and the report says the latest monthly number means overall employment was 1.8 per cent higher compared to a year earlier.