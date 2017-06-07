Canadian cannabis companies face dearth of female directors

Since co-founding the Green Organic Dutchman, a medical cannabis producer based in Ancaster, Ont., Jeanette VanderMarel says she has often found herself the only woman in a room full of men.“There seems to be, at times, a bit of condescension,” says VanderMarel, a former nurse who delved into the medical marijuana sector after losing her daughter in 2003 to Dravet syndrome, or uncontrollable seizure disorder.Her experience as a woman in the young, fast-growing industry is not uncommon.Women are under-represented in the boardrooms of corporate Canada, holding just 12 per cent of board seats at 677 TSX-listed companies analyzed by provincial regulators last year. But the disparity is larger in the medical marijuana business.Only 5 per cent of the board seats at publicly traded marijuana producers are currently occupied by women, according to an analysis of data conducted by The Canadian Press.Article Continued BelowBoth advocates and industry executives say the dearth of women on boards is among the growing pains that corporate cannabis will have to tackle as it matures from an emerging industry to an established one.Some blame the gender gap on the fact that many directors and executives in the marijuana business world come from traditionally male-dominated industries such as venture capital, investment banking and mining.“In the startup and finance sectors, you’ve got this bro vibe going on,” says Lisa Campbell, the co-founder of Elle Collective, a business incubator for women in the marijuana industry.