Canadian economy to see first effects of Trump presidency in 2017

OTTAWA—The Canadian economy exits 2016 with bruises from the still-tough adjustment to weak crude prices and scars from the devastating wildfires that singed the oilpatch.It enters 2017 with lingering challenges and a potential new obstacle that could attract more attention than the rest: the economic unknowns of a Donald Trump presidency.While it remains to be seen what will become of the U.S. president-elect’s vows in areas like taxation, trade and investment, their implementation could have significant impacts for Canada.Canadian policy-makers say they will closely follow developments after Trump takes office Jan. 20.For now, decision-makers like federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau are reserving judgment on how changes would affect the country.Article Continued Below“Looking towards next year, the change in the U.S. will of course present us with a different economic environment — it’s too early to have a clear view of the impacts,” Morneau said in a recent interview.“But what I can assure you . . . is that we’re working to understand the new administration’s economic policies and to present how we can work together with them to enhance their growth and our growth; because our view is that we do better if we are open to helping others.”For example, Trump has vowed to drop the tax rate for top-income earners by six per cent and by three per cent for middle-income earners.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx