Canadian hatmaker Tilley Endurables expands into toque and cap market

The maker of Canada’s most iconic hat wants to reintroduce itself.No longer content with solely being known as the purveyor of your grandfather’s favourite wide-brimmed beige chapeau, the chief executive of Tilley Endurables says the company is undergoing a much-needed facelift.This year, Tilley, which still manufactures all its products in Canada except for socks, plans on expanding its new winter toque and baseball cap lines globally.CEO Andrew Prendergast says the company is proud its signature sailing hat is a top pick among Gulf War soldiers and British royalty but it’s critical for it to get in favour with new, younger customers.“It is impossible to go out and tell consumers you’re cool or you’re relevant,” he said during a recent interview at Tilley’s headquarters in Toronto. “You can’t do it.”Article Continued BelowPrendergast says success will instead come by taking the authenticity and the innovation in the brand and getting it in the hands of more 35-year-old outdoor enthusiasts.“They’ll be able to see the quality, craftsmanship that goes into the product, the design elements that go into the product. We’ll earn their trust by making the best.”In addition to baseball caps, Tilley’s new styles include merino wool beanies, faux fur toques with interchangeable pompoms and newsboy caps, which are priced between $50 to $70. They’ve all been exclusively available in Canada in a limited supply since the fall.

