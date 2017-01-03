Canadian IPOs hit record low numbers in 2016: Report

While 2016 was a banner year for Canadian stocks, it turned out to be the worst in 19 years for private companies going public, says a new PwC Canada survey.But Initial Public Offerings, or IPOs, are likely to bounce back in 2017, says the annual PwC study released Tuesday.The $400 million IPO for trendy retailer Aritzia Inc. in October was one of just three new issues on the TSX for the entire year — and one of only eight in total on all stock exchanges in Canada last year, the survey found.Two other small issues on the TSX in the final months of the year brought the quarterly and annual tally for Canada’s senior exchange to $464 million, the report says. That was a far cry from 2015, when there were 22 IPOs with a value of more than $3.9 billion on all Canadian exchanges, including the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, the accounting firm found.Article Continued BelowIn fact, 2016 was worse than the previous low-water mark set during the financial crisis of 2008, in which 57 new issues reached Canada’s equity markets totalling just $682 million, with none launched in the final half of the year as the market crash fully kicked in. An IPO is the process by which a privately owned business becomes a publicly traded company with the initial sale of its stock. A company makes the move to secure capital through investments for future use, usually in order to expand or improve their business, purchase assets or provide a dividend to investors. There’s no shortage of reasons for the poor 2016 IPO market performance, says Dean Braunsteiner, national IPO leader at PwC Canada. He pointed to the hangover from the European debt crisis, the shock of the Brexit vote in the U.K. and the topsy-turvy U.S. presidential election campaign as major contributors to the uncertainty that plagued the IPO market in 2016, not just in Canada but in other developed global markets.

