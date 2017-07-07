Canadian labour market beats expectations again with 45,300 new jobs in June

OTTAWA—The Canadian labour market beat expectations yet again last month by adding 45,300 positions, Statistics Canada said Friday.The vast majority of the new jobs in June were in part-time work, although the number of full-time positions also rose.The fresh data nudged the national unemployment rate down to 6.5 per cent from 6.6 per cent the previous month.A consensus of economists had expected an increase of 10,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to stay at 6.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.The June increase adds to a series of positive job-market gains over the last year and comes amid widespread speculation that the Bank of Canada will hike its benchmark interest rate of 0.5 per cent next week. Central bank governor Stephen Poloz has made increasingly positive statements about the state of the economy in recent weeks.Article Continued Below“We had held on to our October forecast for a Bank of Canada rate hike, but concede that’s likely to end up off the mark, as today’s jobs numbers cement the case for the central bankers to raise rates in the coming week,” said Avery Shenfeld of CIBC Economics in a note to clients.Read more: Loonie’s rally fading, top forecasters warn