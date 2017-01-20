Canadian property searches from U.S. way up after Donald Trump elected

The election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has created a surge in Americans eyeballing Canadian property. But don’t expect an influx of U.S. real estate buyers north of the border, said Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage. There may be more interest in Canada, he said, but “who knows how educated American real estate researchers are in the steps necessary to actually relocate on a permanent basis? It certainly is easy to look.”Just in time for the inauguration, Royal LePage issued a report Friday showing that Canadian real estate, particularly in Ontario, has seen a Trump bump from U.S. buyers looking at property online.Royal LePage saw a 41-per-cent year-over-year increase in queries to its web portal that originated south of the border in the last quarter of 2016. There were about 205,155 views last year, compared to about 145,500 in the same quarter of 2015.Article Continued Below“I know a significant percentage of the increase is likely very early research and untied to specific strategies to uproot themselves and move to a foreign land,” said Soper, adding that it is as difficult to immigrate to Canada as it is to the U.S.The overall quarterly results were not as dramatic as the initial Trump jump. The day after the election, U.S. web traffic increased 329 per cent. Even in the week following the election, there was a 210-per-cent rise in the number of U.S. property searches on Canada.Ontario attracted 41 per cent of those queries, followed by British Columbia and Quebec.