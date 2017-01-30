Canadian tech firms optimistic in face to Trumps immigration restrictions

While U.S. immigration restrictions introduced late last week are bringing the stateside technology industry together in outrage, some Canadians see a positive ripple effect on tech recruitment and investment north of the border.“Canada has an opportunity to be a country where the best talent from around the world can move here and do their life’s work as never before,” said Alexandra Clark, director of policy and government affairs at Ottawa-based e-commerce platform Shopify. She said the country must focus on incentives to lure foreign skilled workers, adding in an email that “talent is not defined by borders and if they choose to come to Canada, the entire ecosystem will be better for it.” Allen Lau, CEO of Toronto-based online storytelling app Wattpad, said along with measures recently unveiled by Ottawa to shorten the immigration process for foreign-born tech workers, “what Donald Trump is doing actually may actually help Canada.” He said the U.S. president’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations could at least partially bridge a substantial gap in tech talent in Canada.Article Continued BelowAnd Lau said that the travel ban is already having an impact. “Americans who I know have contacted me, and are looking at what are other countries they might want to move to,” he said, although he called it premature to speculate about tech companies moving north to flee Trump.Canada’s technology community urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week to snap up industry workers caught in Trump’s border crackdown, saying embracing diversity drives innovation and the economy. Dozens of the country’s tech chief executive officers signed a letter asking Canada to offer immediate entry visas to those hit by the order.“In choosing to hire, train, and mentor the best people in the world, we can build global companies that grow our economy,” said the letter, which included signatures from Shopify’s Tobi Lutke, an immigrant from Germany, and Hootsuite Media’s Ryan Holmes. “By embracing diversity, we can drive innovation to benefit the world.’’