Canadian Transportation Agency plans consultations on airline passenger rights

CALGARY—Canadians will soon have their say on the future of airline passenger rights with the Canadian Transportation Agency planning broad public consultations on new regulations.The input-gathering will launch once a bill aimed at modernizing transit rules is passed in Parliament, and comes at a time of rising complaints about the state of air travel.Scott Streiner, chair of the CTA, said in a speech in Calgary Wednesday that the agency has been getting about 500 air travel complaints a month between December and March, up from about 800 a year in recent years.The uptick comes after it started last August to try and raise awareness about the CTA's role in dealing with passenger issues, and made it easier for the public to send in their complaints.