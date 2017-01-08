Cashman Russell Oliver returns to retail roots with new Yonge St. store

When you think of Toronto’s “Cashman” Russell Oliver, you probably think of gold trinkets, wads of cash and that annoyingly catchy jingle rather than Hermès handbags or Cartier cufflinks.In fact you probably consider him kooky more than anything — whether covered head to toe in silver spray paint or dressed as the “Loan Arranger” cowboy in his television ads. But Oliver couldn’t care less.After 40 years in the gold-buying game, the veteran pitchman from those corny commercials is not only in expansion mode, he’s also changed his tune recently with a return to his retail roots at his new store on Yonge St. north of Wellesley. “It’s like I’ve come full circle,” he says.In his decades of buying bling like gold chains (Mr. T was both a customer and appeared in an old commercial) watches, coins and even teeth, and then shipping them off to a refinery for profit, Oliver also set aside some of the nearly new trinkets in his safe because “they were just too beautiful” to send to a smelter, he explains.Article Continued Below“It took a while to accumulate this collection. I had 3,000 pieces just sitting in a vault in the dark for years,” he says.With wife Barbara’s love of designer purses, a collection of handbags began, too, mostly purchased from customers unloading them at the longtime Eglinton and Avenue Rd. location. They have since been refurbished for sale. So Oliver is happily back on the selling side of the counter with display cases full of designer-name jewels and walls covered with high-end handbags with a new twist from the old days at his Yorkville store in the 1970s: It’s all used stuff.

