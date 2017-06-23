Celebrity CEOs quickly losing their star power

With the ouster on Tuesday of Travis Kalanick as chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc., it appears that the reign of celebrity CEOs at the commanding heights of the economy is drawing to a close.Kalanick’s firing is a turning point. He wasn’t removed for cause, in the traditional sense. Kalanick’s ousting as head of the ride-hailing firm was a pre-emptive strike. It was a drastic move by some of Uber’s biggest investors to protect the more than $14 billion (U.S.) that has poured into the firm since it was founded in 2009. Without waiting to see if Kalanick could resolve the problems facing San Francisco-based Uber, those investors got rid of him rather than take the chance that the notoriously arrogant Kalanick would mess up. The Uber culture is rife with sexual harassment. Uber stands accused of espionage by Waymo, the autonomous-car unit of Google owner Alphabet Inc. And the U.S. government is probing Uber’s alleged use of phoney software to skirt the law.Those would not appear to be insurmountable issues for Kalanick, 40. The Uber co-founder has been entrenching Uber ride-hailing in ever more cities worldwide. A former U.S. attorney general, Eric Holder, has been sorting out the sexual harassment claims. And with Uber’s estimated value of $70 billion, Kalanick has quintupled the value of his investors’ Uber holdings in just eight years.Article Continued BelowBut CEOs must now cope with mounting pressure from activist and institutional investors. Emboldened boards of directors are also increasingly impatient with seemingly laggard or overpaid CEOs and intolerant of anti-social ones. Boards have also been stripping CEOs of power. Twenty years ago, about half of new CEOs were also appointed chair of the board. That put them in charge of themselves. Today, only 10 per cent of CEOs fill both roles.The God-like power and adulation that came with the top job has been hacked away in the past decade. Here are some reasons why.