CEOs plan for Canadas pot edibles market is heady stuff: Wells

It’s been three years since New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd consumed an undocumented amount of a cannabis-infused candy bar and tumbled down a psychotropic rabbit hole.“For an hour, I felt nothing,” Dowd wrote in June 2014. “But then I felt a scary shudder go through my body and brain. I barely made it from the desk to the bed, where I lay curled up in a hallucinatory state for the next eight hours.”She was thirsty, but could not move. She was panting and paranoid.The column launched the predictable round of mockery on social media, commentators bemused by the naiveté of the Gray Lady columnist. But Dowd’s encounter in a Denver hotel room with a THC-laced treat was a cautionary tale, and a serviceable one at that. While Colorado had legalized the sale of recreational marijuana as of Jan. 1 of that year — a story that Dowd was reporting on — the state entered a rolling period of regulatory refinements that still has not ceased. Article Continued BelowThe mandated single-serving stamping of a universal symbol — a yield sign with the letters THC and an accompanying exclamation mark — wasn’t legislated into effect until October 2016, at the same time as the state determined that all edibles be “physically demarked in a way that enables a reasonable person to intuitively determine how much of the product constitutes a single serving of active THC.” Each serving is to contain no more than 10 mg of the buzzy stuff. Packaging must be opaque, hard to open for children under the age of 5 and resealable. As of next October marijuana edibles shaped like people, animals or fruit will be prohibited, meaning that it took years for the state to take a stand on pot-infused gummy bears. More changes are bound to occur as pot companies continue down the path of product innovation.Colorado’s learning curve could be the most useful test case for the Canadian government as Ottawa moves from broad legalization of dried and fresh cannabis, seeds and oil — targeted for July of 2018 — to edibles, the time line for which has not been set. “Designing an appropriate regulatory system for cannabis edibles is a complex undertaking and there are unique potential health risks and harms that need to be carefully understood before the development and coming into force of these regulations,” the government said after tabling the Cannabis Act in mid-April. “For this reason, the Government of Canada will need to take an appropriate amount of time to develop, and implement regulations that will result in safe edible products eventually coming to market.” Standardized serving sizes and child-resistant packaging both earned a mention.