China thinks free trade with Canada would reduce investor uncertainty

OTTAWA—China is hoping a future free-trade deal with Canada will help it avoid future controversies such as the national security concerns that surfaced over a Chinese takeover of a Canadian satellite technology company.Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to Canada, said in an interview that he believes a free-trade agreement would help alleviate some of the unknowns for Chinese investors in future deals like the contentious takeover of Norsat International Inc.Public unease and political criticism erupted after the Trudeau government allowed the takeover of Norsat by Chinese-based Hytera Communications Co. Ltd. without a full national security review. Vancouver-based Norsat makes radio systems and transceivers used by the American military and other NATO partners.Lu pointed to free trade as a way to avoid similar waves of uncertainty down the road for Chinese investors, whom he said have since become more prudent.