Coca-Cola remains top drink maker in Japan, but not because of Coke

EBINA, JAPAN—Coca-Cola has been the No. 1 beverage maker in Japan for half a century, but it’s not thanks to the popularity of Coke. Instead, the American soft-drink brand has adapted to the quirky ways this society quenches its thirst.Coca-Cola’s nearly 1 million vending machines account for about half of all the vending machines in Japan. Many of them do stock Coke and Coke Zero. But most of the beverages sold by those state-of-the art machines have nothing to do with the company’s namesake soda.Among the bigger favourites are “Georgia” brand canned coffee, orange-flavoured water and of course, green tea, the traditional drink of choice.Japan is The Coca-Cola Co.’s second-biggest market after the U.S., raking in more than 1 trillion yen ($11 billion Canadian) in annual sales. But consumers here aren’t crazy about bubbly drinks like Fanta and Sprite, other perennial U.S. favourites.Instead, the notoriously fad-loving Japanese flit from one trend to another across an array of weird product offerings, such as soda drinks with odd flavours like smelly durian fruit or garlicky kimchee that mostly are attention-getting products intended for fun.Article Continued BelowThough its product offerings don’t go quite that far, Coca-Cola has 850 different beverages in Japan alone, not counting discontinued brands. Among the most popular is Qoo, a water-drop-shaped forest creature designed to appeal to Japan’s cult of the cute.“It is so difficult to survive,” Takashi Wasa, senior vice-president at Coca-Cola Japan, told The Associated Press at the company’s Tokyo headquarters.The odds of having a hit are “Maybe just three out of a thousand,” he said.

